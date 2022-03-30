Atlantic Notes: Randle, Quickley, Curry, Brooks, Celtics

Some people around the league have likened Julius Randle‘s recent behavior and body language to the way James Harden was acting during his final weeks in Brooklyn, according to Marc Berman of The New York Post. Harden’s discontent ultimately led to a trade request, which the Nets granted, and multiple sources have speculated the Knicks could take a similar path with Randle this offseason, possibly in a deal for a center, says Berman.
One person connected to the Knicks recently described Randle’s behavior this season as “incorrigible,” according to Berman, who hears from a source that the veteran forward sometimes dresses by himself in another area of the locker room. Sources believe a lack of leadership from Randle has hurt the team this season, Berman adds.
Randle also lost a strong ally in the organization this month when assistant coach Kenny Payne left the Knicks to take a job as Louisville’s head coach, as Berman observes.
Here’s more from around the Atlantic:
- After a slow start this season, Immanuel Quickley is showing the potential to be a solid point guard at the NBA level, Berman writes in a separate New York Post story. “I come in with an open mindset to get better,” the Knicks guard said. “Guys around me are helping me and so are the coaches. It’s a great system we got.”
- Nets guard Seth Curry expects to have to play through left ankle pain for the rest of the season, but doesn’t believe he’ll need to undergo surgery to address the issue in the offseason, writes Brian Lewis of The New York Post. “(The ankle) just (needs) more of an extended amount of rest period. Probably a month or so just rest,” Curry said. “But obviously not going to get that now.”
- Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca takes a look at how Armoni Brooks earned a two-year contract from the Raptors and the role he has taken on since arriving in Toronto. “I’m excited because I know the team has a really good development staff,” Brooks said. “I’m excited to be with the team, work out and get better everyday, just embrace the grind. Hopefully we get some good results and we can keep this going.”
- Breaking down some film, Jared Weiss of The Athletic explores how the Celtics‘ defense can survive and adapt in the coming weeks without injured big man Robert Williams available.
20 thoughts on “Atlantic Notes: Randle, Quickley, Curry, Brooks, Celtics”
Let the misguided Randle for Spida speculation begin… continue..?
Knicks probably should have held onto the pick they flipped for Cam. I like Cam’s game, always did dating back to Duke – but I don’t think he’s worth having to attach one of our picks to move Randle. That Mavs pick is looking less & less impactful.
Unless this FO is playing some next level game theory using commodities & assets we can’t see…I got serious questions about their direction.
Very misguided, the Knicks don’t have the assets to even begin a trade package for Spida, especially if Randle is the centerpiece they get in return.
Knicks have few to no *players* Utah would want. But they do have a host of future picks…
link to prosportstransactions.com
If Utah is trading Mitchell they’re probably blowing it up, no?
If that’s the case NY can equal the future picks that were sent out for other stars of late (Jrue, Harden, AD, etc). They could cobble together Fournier, Noel, and another small contract + multiple future 1sts.
Disclosure: I am a Knicks fan and I don’t condone them trading for Donovan Mitchell.
I don’t think a deal centered around picks get it done for Donovan. There’s no Ingram, Levert/Jarrett Alan, and the Knicks aren’t a finals quality team pushing all of their chips (total of 5 first round picks; 3 outright, 2 swaps) to the middle for the missing piece.
I can’t realistically see a deal where Utah says yes. Knicks would need a 3rd team I think. But who, and for what?
I’d stay the course they were on before the unsustainable run in ’21. But feels like that ship’s sailed now and Rose & Co. are gonna feel the pressure this off-season.
No clue where they can trade randle to for equal value. Maybe kings for Holmes and Barnes . Or Dallas
Doesn’t work, Knicks over the cap. Randle for Barnes works. But Barnes would be on an expiring deal.. that’s cap relief. Gonna cost a bit more than just Julius & his 4 years.
I dunno. It’s the Kangz. We’ve seen that Randle has the higher ceiling and it seems likely he would excel in a small market. They can’t get a player of Randle’s caliber to sign as an FA. And they’re in win-now mode, see the Haliburton trade
Kings would probably have to trade Davion Mitchell or their top10 pick to get Randle. If NYK would give him up for Barnes & DDV that’s makes it more doable but im not sure that’s enough return for the Knicks
Never underestimate the potential stupidity of the Kings organization.
Randle & Kemba to Philly for Tobias, (Jaden Springer or Charles Bassey) plus a future pick could work for both teams
This makes some sense. Who says no first?
I wouldn’t give up Bassey if I’m Philly tbh
Philly if they make it to the Finals or win it this year.
The Knicks if they think Randle can bounce back and improve his trade value next season.
Does make some sense though, I agree
If New Orleans misses playoffs then Portland could give up NO’s 1st to NYK for Randle. NYK should jump at that offer if it comes. Portland would definitely become a better/dangerous team if they do that but it might be smarter to keep that pick & use their available cap space in free agency instead of on the trade market
I think they woukd be better off with Grant.
Yea I sorta agree. Tbh I lean toward just building with the young guys in Portland & passing on Randle or Grant. I feel like they probably made promises to Dame as far as getting him some help & becoming a title contender asap. But it makes more sense to me to go with a youth movement
Leon Rose and World Wide Wes would be flying to Portland to kiss Jody Allen’s feet if they offered the Knicks a first rounder for Randle.
“The young knave Randle doth partake in demonstrably incorrigible behavior, I do declare!” said one WWII veteran connected to the Knicks
Uh, did Shakespeare serve in WWII?
I really dont like Randle’s game, but there is a long road for him to become a negative asset. Although i would jump in a first round for him